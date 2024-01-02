en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Sterling’s Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Sterling’s Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024

In the fiscal landscape of 2024, Sterling, the emblematic British currency, grapples with unprecedented economic and election-related challenges. The once powerful currency now finds itself wrestling with the ghosts of its strong performance in the previous year. The economic hurdles primarily manifest themselves in the form of concerns about the country’s fiscal policies and external factors such as global market volatility and geopolitical tensions. These uncertainties have successfully managed to shake investor confidence, putting a dent in the currency’s value.

Economic Indicators and Their Implications

The British economy, once a beacon of stability, is now flashing signs of an impending recession. The third quarter GDP contracted by a 0.1%, while the previously estimated growth of the second-quarter GDP witnessed a cut. Yet, amid the gloom, there are some glimmers of hope. Retail sales, for instance, reported a 1.3% increase in November. The Finance Minister, Jeremy Hunt, hinted at a possible cut in interest rates by the Bank of England to stimulate growth. These statements acted as a wind under Sterling’s wings, causing it to rise against the dollar and euro following the data releases.

(Read Also: Venezuela Stands Firm in Maritime Dispute with UK, Heightening Tensions)

The 2024 Investment Outlook

The investment outlook for 2024 paints a picture of caution. Major banks and asset managers have predicted a scenario that walks the tightrope of interest rates, economic slowdown, and central bank policies. The forecasts are tinged with caution due to the uncertainty surrounding inflation, the business cycle, and political leadership. The predictions range from bearish to bullish, with the unpredictability of the US election adding to the uncertainty. The emphasis is on the need to seek quality in stocks, diversify across sectors and regions, and capitalise on yields in the fixed-income space.

(Read Also: Unfavourable Atmosphere’ Causes Drop in UK University International Enrollments)

Political Instability and Sterling’s Strength

Adding to the conundrum is the approaching elections, which have generated an air of political instability. This has led to further fluctuations in Sterling’s strength. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring the political developments, their potential implications on fiscal strategies, and economic stability. The combination of economic and election-related concerns has put the Sterling under immense pressure, and it has struggled to maintain the previous year’s gains. The upcoming policy decisions by the government and the election outcome are being seen as the bellwethers that will determine the currency’s future trajectory.

Read More 

0
Economy Politics United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Prophet Kolawole's 2024 Prophecies: A Clarion Call for Nigeria's Leade ...
@Economy · 34 mins
Prophet Kolawole's 2024 Prophecies: A Clarion Call for Nigeria's Leade ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024

By Waqas Arain

Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024
Singapore’s Economy Defies Global Slowdown: Reports 2.8% Growth in Q4 2023

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Economy Defies Global Slowdown: Reports 2.8% Growth in Q4 2023
Zomato Shares Soar Following Platform Fee Hike

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zomato Shares Soar Following Platform Fee Hike
House Hacking: Gen Z and Millennial’s Answer to High Home Prices

By Hadeel Hashem

House Hacking: Gen Z and Millennial's Answer to High Home Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
2 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
12 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
13 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
22 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
25 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
26 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
26 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
27 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
27 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
46 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app