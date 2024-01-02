en English
International Relations

Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024

Columnist Stephen Walt, at a recent FP Live event, cast a spotlight on upcoming global developments, with a keen gaze on the simmering Middle East. Invoking the probability of a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict, he forwarded a scenario where less passive regional powers could stoke a broader conflict. This could potentially rope in Israel, Hezbollah, Iran, and even the United States.

The Unsettling Status Quo

Walt expressed his apprehensions about the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian issue. A year from now, he feared, the situation would remain largely unchanged, with Gaza possibly teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. The elusive two-state solution, according to him, would still be nowhere in sight.

Israel-Saudi Arabia Relations: A Balancing Act

Walt also delved into how the conflict could bear upon the proposed deal to normalize diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. While the ongoing strife has caused the deal to be shelved for the time being, enduring incentives could still see it through. This, Walt underscored, was a delicate balancing act, one that could shape the dynamics of the Middle East.

The Arab Public and Government Disconnect

Lastly, Walt pointed out the disparity between the sentiments of the Arab public, which tends to lean less sympathetically towards Israel, and the policies of their respective governments. He cited the example of Egypt, which, in spite of public sentiment, has collaborated with Israel to maintain control over Gaza.

International Relations Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

