en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Stephen Varela Announces Bid for Western Colorado Congressional Seat

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Stephen Varela Announces Bid for Western Colorado Congressional Seat

Stephen Varela, a State Board of Education member and Army veteran, has thrown his hat into the ring for the congressional seat in western Colorado. T

he seat is presently held by Republican Lauren Boebert, who is now campaigning for a position in the eastern part of the state. Varela, terming himself as a ‘battle-tested conservative and former Democrat,’ is on a mission to counter ‘unbridled liberalism.’

Varela’s political journey is characterized by frequent flips in party allegiance. Records indicate a total of 18 changes since 2011, with two instances of switchovers occurring on the same day in 2016.

Varela rationalizes these shifts as strategic moves, enabling him to vote in the primary elections of his choice. However, when confronted with the frequency of his party changes, Varela expressed astonishment.

0
Politics United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
16 mins ago
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
From the chalky cliffs of Dover to the Scottish Highlands, a significant sentiment echoes across the United Kingdom: The need for stricter immigration controls and reduced immigration levels. A recent survey conducted by Onward and Stack Data Strategy has brought to light this widespread consensus, revealing that nearly nine out of 10 UK parliamentary constituencies
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
34 mins ago
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
36 mins ago
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
Political Neutrality in Legal Profession: Singapore Prosecutor's Election Bid Triggers Disciplinary Action
20 mins ago
Political Neutrality in Legal Profession: Singapore Prosecutor's Election Bid Triggers Disciplinary Action
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
21 mins ago
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
22 mins ago
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
4 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
9 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
16 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
16 mins
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
21 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
22 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
34 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
36 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
37 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app