Stephen Varela Announces Bid for Western Colorado Congressional Seat

Stephen Varela, a State Board of Education member and Army veteran, has thrown his hat into the ring for the congressional seat in western Colorado. T

he seat is presently held by Republican Lauren Boebert, who is now campaigning for a position in the eastern part of the state. Varela, terming himself as a ‘battle-tested conservative and former Democrat,’ is on a mission to counter ‘unbridled liberalism.’

Varela’s political journey is characterized by frequent flips in party allegiance. Records indicate a total of 18 changes since 2011, with two instances of switchovers occurring on the same day in 2016.

Varela rationalizes these shifts as strategic moves, enabling him to vote in the primary elections of his choice. However, when confronted with the frequency of his party changes, Varela expressed astonishment.