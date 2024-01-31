Stephen Colbert Mocks Failed Border Stunt by 'God's Army'

Stephen Colbert, the host of 'The Late Show,' in his typical humorous fashion, took aim at a failed border stunt by a far-right group, which ironically called itself 'God's Army.' Comprising of individuals with affiliations to QAnon conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine sentiments, this group had boldly promised a massive demonstration at the border with a supposed force of 700,000 people. However, in a turn of events that was more comic than epic, only a few dozen, primarily older men, turned up for the much-hyped event.

Colbert's Witty Commentary

Colbert, known for his sharp wit and satire, did not miss the opportunity to make light of the situation. He likened the group's size to a crowd at a Denny's restaurant at 10 a.m., deflating any notions of grandeur that 'God's Army' might have held. Further, he shared an image depicting the small number of vehicles in the convoy, humorously pointing out the conspicuous absence of any semi-trucks. Fanning the flames of hilarity, he noted that any images showcasing a larger group were from a previous year, debunking any illusions of a 'massive' turnout.

This commentary was a part of Colbert's Tuesday night monologue on 'The Late Show,' where he often takes jabs at current affairs with his signature blend of humor and incisive commentary. The failed border stunt by 'God's Army' was the perfect fodder for his show, providing both a laugh and a sobering reflection on the state of political discourse in the country.