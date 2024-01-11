en English
France

Stéphane Séjourné to Succeed Catherine Colonna as French Foreign Minister

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST


In a significant reshuffling of the French cabinet, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has stepped down from her role, with Stéphane Séjourné slated to take her place.

This development comes in the wake of the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, and the appointment of Gabriel Attal as her successor.

Séjourné, a political confidant of President Emmanuel Macron and secretary general of Macron’s party, Renaissance, is expected to steer French foreign policy in a new direction.

The change in the foreign minister’s office is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle initiated by President Macron.

Gabriel Attal, the newly appointed Prime Minister, is considered a strategic choice ahead of critical events such as the forthcoming Olympic Games and European Parliament elections.

The reshuffle aims to inject fresh vigor into Macron’s presidency and check the rising influence of far-right forces in French politics.




Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

