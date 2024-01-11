Stéphane Séjourné to Succeed Catherine Colonna as French Foreign Minister

In a significant reshuffling of the French cabinet, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has stepped down from her role, with Stéphane Séjourné slated to take her place.

This development comes in the wake of the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, and the appointment of Gabriel Attal as her successor.

Séjourné, a political confidant of President Emmanuel Macron and secretary general of Macron’s party, Renaissance, is expected to steer French foreign policy in a new direction.

The change in the foreign minister’s office is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle initiated by President Macron.

Gabriel Attal, the newly appointed Prime Minister, is considered a strategic choice ahead of critical events such as the forthcoming Olympic Games and European Parliament elections.

The reshuffle aims to inject fresh vigor into Macron’s presidency and check the rising influence of far-right forces in French politics.