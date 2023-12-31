en English
Politics

States Consider Measures to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Presidential Race

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:58 am EST
In a wave of unprecedented developments, multiple U.S. states are contemplating measures that could potentially bar former President Donald Trump from running in the 2024 presidential elections. These considerations stem from a myriad of concerns and allegations pertaining to Trump’s actions during his tenure, particularly the events leading up to his impeachment and the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

States Invoke Disqualification Clause

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows disqualified Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. On the same vein, the Colorado Supreme Court has declared that Trump is disqualified from the Republican primary ballots in 2024, due to his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The Michigan Supreme Court, however, narrowly ruled to allow Mr. Trump to stay on the primary ballot, albeit leaving the door open for a future challenge to his inclusion on a general-election ballot.

Legal Battles and Constitutional Debates

These decisions have sparked a series of legal and constitutional debates about the extent of states’ powers in determining the eligibility of presidential candidates based on their past conduct. Key among these discussions is the interpretation and application of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, often referred to as the Disqualification Clause. This clause pertains to individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Trump’s Legal Representatives Challenge the Moves

Trump’s supporters and legal representatives argue that such moves are politically motivated and challenge the constitutionality of barring him from the ballot. Legal challenges to Trump’s place on the ballot have largely cited the 14th Amendment’s Section 3, with some dismissals and pending decisions in various states. The Colorado Republican Party has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate Trump, while legal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics petitioned the Supreme Court for an expedited review of the Colorado ruling.

This ongoing debate significantly touches upon the fundamental principles of American democracy, including the rule of law, the balance of power between federal and state authorities, and the rights of voters to choose their leaders. As the primary process begins in mid-January with the Iowa caucuses, the urgency of these debates is heightened, and the nation awaits the Supreme Court’s decision with bated breath.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

