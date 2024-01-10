en English
State Sen. Brian Williams to Keynote Southeast Missouri State University’s MLK Celebration Dinner

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
State Sen. Brian Williams to Keynote Southeast Missouri State University’s MLK Celebration Dinner

State Sen. Brian Williams, a trailblazer for change in Missouri, is set to take the podium as the keynote speaker at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. Organized by Southeast Missouri State University, the event is slated for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year’s theme, “Building CommUNITY Through Service,” commemorates the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Williams, an influential figure in the political landscape, has the distinction of being the first Black male senator of Missouri in two decades. He has been effectively representing the 14th Senatorial District since 2018. His unwavering commitment to his community and his legislative accomplishments have made him a powerful voice for change in the state.

Legislative Milestones

His legislative achievements are testament to his dedication to social justice and community improvement. Among these, he has pushed for the provision of medication to sickle cell patients and has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Holocaust Education Week. In addition, he has championed the rights of disabled individuals with ABLE savings accounts.

Williams has demonstrated his commitment to justice and equality through significant legislation addressing police misconduct and racial profiling. His legislative triumphs include a ban on respiratory chokeholds, the creation of a comprehensive police use-of-force database, and mechanisms to vacate wrongful convictions.

Education Politics United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

