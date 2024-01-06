State Governor S. Abdul Nazeer Receives Warm Welcome in Anantapur City

In a recent display of political camaraderie and respect, Honorable State Governor S. Abdul Nazeer graced Anantapur city with his presence, where he was received with warmth and admiration at the JNTU guest house.

The event, which took place on a Saturday, brought together a formidable assembly of local officials, each eager to welcome the esteemed Governor.

Leading the welcome party was Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, District Collector M. Gauthami, Municipal Corporation Mayor Wasim, and Higher Education Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

The participation of these distinguished officials underscores the significance of Governor Nazeer’s visit to Anantapur. Each of them presented flower bouquets to the Governor, a longstanding Indian tradition symbolizing respect and hospitality.