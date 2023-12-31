State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be a decisive year for state governments across the United States. While the global gaze may be fixated on the presidential election, state legislatures are grappling with a myriad of complex policy issues, ranging from the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence to the controversial battleground of abortion rights.

Abortion Rights at the Forefront

Abortion rights have surged to the forefront of state legislative agendas in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Supporters of abortion rights have successfully placed measures on the ballot in at least 10 states. Furthermore, efforts are underway in Maryland, New York, and Colorado to codify abortion rights in their state constitutions. On the flip side, conservative forces in Ohio, Kansas, and Michigan are gearing up to counter these initiatives with anti-abortion bills and legal actions.

The AI and Deepfake Dilemma

As technology races ahead, state legislatures find themselves in the uncharted territory of legislating artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. These emerging technologies pose unique challenges, particularly in the realm of political campaigns. While legislation has so far been sparse, existing laws may serve as stepping stones for future legislative action.

Addressing Workforce Shortages

Workforce shortages in critical sectors such as education, medicine, health care, and criminal justice have prompted states to enact legislation aimed at attracting and retaining essential workers. Strategies in focus include initiatives for student debt forgiveness and pay increases. Some states have even contemplated relaxing child labor laws to address shortages. However, this move is expected to be met with counter efforts to strengthen child labor protections in other states.