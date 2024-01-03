State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has underscored the state government’s commitment to the urban development of Srikakulam city during his address at the launch of newly constructed concrete (CC) roads and drainage systems. These infrastructure projects, located in places like LBS Colony, Gujarathipeta, Dammala Veedhi, and the municipal elementary school at Adivarampeta, were completed at a total cost of Rs 65.4 crore.

Government’s Focus on Providing Basic Amenities

The minister has emphasised that providing basic amenities to the residents of Srikakulam is a top priority for the government. According to him, the state government is not just focusing on the development of the city, but is also ensuring the welfare of its citizens by providing necessary facilities.

Alleviating Local Problems through Infrastructure

The recently constructed CC roads and side drains across several colonies aim to alleviate local problems and enable faster disposal of rainwater and wastewater. These projects reflect the government’s effort to improve the living conditions in the city and its commitment towards the betterment of its people.

Inauguration Event and Attendees

The inauguration event was attended by former chairman of the Srikakulam municipality, Mentada Venkata Padmavathi, several leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) including S Vykunta Rao, Ch Srinivasa Rao, Tankala Bala Krishna, and other officials. Their attendance signifies the importance of these projects and the government’s dedication towards urban development in Srikakulam.