State Department Seeks Proposals to Boost Human Rights, Democracy in Cuba

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) has issued a Request for Statements of Interest (RSOI) aimed at advancing human rights and democracy in Cuba. This initiative seeks to empower Cuban civil society groups to promote civil and political rights amid governmental restrictions.

Empowering Cuban Civil Society

The DRL's initiative focuses on supporting independent Cuban civil society organizations. It aims to strengthen their capacity to advocate for human rights and democratic principles on the island. The RSOI encourages proposals that are rooted in the socio-economic and political realities of Cuban citizens, proposing innovative approaches to overcoming the challenges imposed by the Cuban government. Successful proposals will demonstrate a deep understanding of the Cuban context, including risks and mitigation strategies, and will highlight collaboration with local partners.

Guidelines for Submission

Interested organizations are urged to access SAMS Domestic or www.grants.gov to start the application process. A concise 5-page concept note is required for the initial submission, which, if selected, will lead to a request for a full proposal. The DRL emphasizes the importance of non-discriminatory practices in all programs and encourages applications that reflect diverse perspectives, including those based on religion, gender, and sexual orientation. Proposals should aim for impactful reforms and sustainability beyond DRL's funding.

Strategic Importance and Evaluative Measures

The initiative not only aligns with U.S. foreign policy goals but also with the broader objective of promoting democracy and human rights in the Americas. As outlined in the Atlantic Council's report on the future of democracy in the region, supporting democratic governance and human rights is crucial for sustainable development and citizen inclusion. The DRL's evaluative process will prioritize proposals that offer innovative solutions to Cuba's unique challenges, with a focus on immediate impacts leading to long-term sustainable change.

As the world watches, this initiative represents a significant step towards enhancing Cuba's democratic processes and human rights situation. By fostering a vibrant and independent civil society, the DRL aims to contribute to a more inclusive, democratic Cuba. The outcomes of this initiative could serve as a model for similar efforts in other contexts, highlighting the importance of international collaboration and support in the global fight for democracy and human rights.