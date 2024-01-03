en English
International Relations

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values

On January 3, 2024, Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller held a press briefing at the U.S. Department of State, emphasizing the Department’s role in leading America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance. The briefing served as a platform to highlight the Department’s relentless effort to advance the interests of American people, ensuring their safety and economic prosperity.

Reiteration of Democratic Values

Miller reiterated the Department’s commitment to promote democratic values and contribute to a free, peaceful, and prosperous world. The Secretary of State, appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, acts as the chief foreign affairs adviser. The Secretary is responsible for implementing the President’s foreign policies primarily through the State Department and its associated agencies, including the Foreign Service, Civil Service, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Press Briefing Highlights

The briefing covered various topics, including a tragic shooting at Charles University in Prague, the progress made by President Biden and Vice President Harris, the creation of over 14 million jobs, the crackdown on price gouging, and the administration’s ambitious climate agenda. Admiral John Kirby also updated the President’s call with President Lopez Obrador of Mexico regarding ongoing efforts to manage migratory flows in the Western Hemisphere and humanitarian assistance going into Gaza.

Engaging with the Public

The briefing also served as a reminder for the public to stay updated with the Department’s activities through various online platforms and social media channels. The Department encourages the public to engage through subscriptions to newsletters and video content, keeping citizens informed and involved in the nation’s foreign policy trajectory.

International Relations Politics United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

