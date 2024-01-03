State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values

On January 3, 2024, Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller held a press briefing at the U.S. Department of State, emphasizing the Department’s role in leading America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance. The briefing served as a platform to highlight the Department’s relentless effort to advance the interests of American people, ensuring their safety and economic prosperity.

Reiteration of Democratic Values

Miller reiterated the Department’s commitment to promote democratic values and contribute to a free, peaceful, and prosperous world. The Secretary of State, appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, acts as the chief foreign affairs adviser. The Secretary is responsible for implementing the President’s foreign policies primarily through the State Department and its associated agencies, including the Foreign Service, Civil Service, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Press Briefing Highlights

The briefing covered various topics, including a tragic shooting at Charles University in Prague, the progress made by President Biden and Vice President Harris, the creation of over 14 million jobs, the crackdown on price gouging, and the administration’s ambitious climate agenda. Admiral John Kirby also updated the President’s call with President Lopez Obrador of Mexico regarding ongoing efforts to manage migratory flows in the Western Hemisphere and humanitarian assistance going into Gaza.

Engaging with the Public

