International Relations

State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes

Renowned state crime expert, Thomas Macmanus, shed light on the disinterest in individual statements during an event named ‘Military Wave,’ emphasizing the significance of broader trends over personal accounts in comprehending state crimes. Macmanus’ discussion likely revolved around the investigation and prosecution of state crimes, underlining the limitations of relying solely on individual narratives.

Importance of Systemic Trends in State Crimes

As an authority in state crime, Macmanus offered insights into the complexities of dealing with crimes committed by or on behalf of states. His discussion underscored the challenges in evidence gathering, the pivotal role of international law, and the necessity for a collective approach to achieve justice. This suggests a shift in focus from individual narratives to a wider perspective that considers systemic issues and broader trends in the understanding and addressing of state crimes.

Unfolding Military Events

Meanwhile, in a separate development, two U.S. Navy SEALs went missing off the coast of Somalia during a nighttime boarding mission. A search and rescue mission is underway in the Gulf of Aden. Concurrently, Janet Yamanaka Mello, a civilian financial program manager at Fort Sam Houston, has been indicted for embezzling over $100 million in Army funds. In another incident, two US Navy sailors were indicted for providing sensitive US military information to China, highlighting the threat of Chinese espionage.

Tougher Military Crime Laws and Migrant Issues

In Russia, the State Duma approved a bill that toughens punishments for various military crimes committed during combat situations. In Texas, the state has barred the federal Border Patrol from a portion of the Rio Grande, which has led to drownings and arrests of migrants for trespassing. The U.S. military struck a Houthi-controlled site in Yemen to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea, following multiple airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels. Meanwhile, a wave of criminal attacks and violence in Ecuador led President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of internal conflict and deploy soldiers throughout the nation’s streets.

These unfolding military and state crime events underscore the importance of Macmanus’ discussion at ‘Military Wave,’ giving credence to his emphasis on the need for a broader, systemic view in understanding and addressing state crimes. As these incidents show, individual narratives, while important, are only a piece of the larger puzzle in comprehending the complexities of state crimes and military events.

International Relations Law Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

