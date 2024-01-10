en English
Courts & Law

State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
The Borough of State College has found itself at the center of a legal vortex, settling a lawsuit with political activist Eugene “Gene” Stilp, to the tune of $12,000. This comes in the wake of Stilp’s civil lawsuit against the borough, filed in 2022, alleging a violation of his First Amendment rights.

Simmering Controversy Over a Borough Ordinance

Stilp’s contention with the borough originated from an incident that unfolded in November 2022. The activist was cited for burning Trump campaign flags during a political demonstration, a direct contravention of the borough’s ordinance 8-109 on burning. Stilp, undeterred, launched a lawsuit against the borough.

The Constitutional Clash

Stilp’s chief argument centered around the constitutionality of the ordinance. He maintained that flag burning, in the context of a protest, constituted symbolic speech protected by the First Amendment. He referenced the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Texas v. Johnson, a landmark ruling that affirmed flag burning as a form of symbolic speech protected by the Constitution.

The Settlement and Continuing Denial

Despite the borough’s decision to settle, there is no admission of liability or wrongdoing on their part. The Borough of State College continues to deny any infringement on Stilp’s First Amendment rights. The settlement, while resolving the lawsuit, leaves open the question of the constitutionality of the borough’s burning ordinance.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

