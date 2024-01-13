en English
International Relations

Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea

Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK’s Labour Party, has thrown his weight behind the UK’s recent military operations against Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The strikes, a response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels, aim to safeguard one of the world’s pivotal trade arteries and protect British civilian and military lives.

Labour’s Stance on Red Sea Strikes

Starmer underscored Labour’s endorsement of the strikes designed to shield shipping and bolster maritime security. He pointed out that a significant chunk, twenty percent, of all container shipping traverses the Red Sea, underscoring the strategic importance of these waters. Starmer tempered his approval for swift action against threats with a call for scrutiny, emphasizing that military action of this nature is grave and serious.

Starmer’s Call for Transparency and Diplomacy

The Labour leader also sought a comprehensive statement from the prime minister to the House of Commons to assuage public concerns and delineate measures to guard British interests and avert escalation. Starmer highlighted the urgency of political processes for lasting peace and regional security, including diplomatic endeavors at the United Nations and engagement with regional stakeholders. He also drew attention to the destabilizing role of the Iranian regime in the region.

Labour’s Commitment to Britain’s Defence

In a robust display of patriotism, Starmer reaffirmed Labour’s unwavering commitment to Britain’s defence and its global role. He warned those who pose a threat to Britain not to underestimate the country’s resolve. The UK has already launched strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen and stands ready to back words with actions to defend navigation freedom and protect UK interests. Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron, warned that Britain is prepared for further strikes on Houthi targets if attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea persist.

The strikes received sanction from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden, who defended them as necessary and proportionate actions to safeguard global shipping and deter further Houthi aggression. The Government briefed Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey about the plans, indicating their backing for the military actions.

International Relations Politics United Kingdom
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

