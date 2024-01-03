Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era

The Stanley County Commission has experienced a significant shift in its leadership structure following the recent election of Craig Heller as the new chair and Dana Iversen as the vice chair. The appointment took place during the Commission’s meeting on January 2, 2024, marking a new era of leadership for Stanley County.

A Fair Share for County Employees

In addition to the leadership reshuffle, the Commission approved a 2% wage increase for county employees. This decision comes in light of the growing economic pressures and the need to ensure that the county’s workforce continues to deliver essential services. Notably, the commissioners have decided to forego a raise for themselves, maintaining their monthly earnings at approximately $850, a rate that has remained unchanged since 2018.

Joint Contract Ratified

Another significant resolution during the meeting was the ratification of a joint contract with Hughes County. Under this agreement, Troy Blevins will serve as the Emergency Manager for both counties, a role that demands strategic coordination and effective disaster response. Stanley County will shoulder approximately 14% of Blevins’ total salary, with Hughes County covering the remaining 86%. This financial arrangement reflects the population distribution between the two counties.

A New Era for Stanley County

The recent changes in the Stanley County Commission signify a new era of leadership and strategic decision-making for the county. With a focus on employee welfare, cost-effective collaborations, and steadfast leadership, the Commission is poised to navigate the challenges of the future with renewed vigour and determination.