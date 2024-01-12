en English
Law

Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg’s Alleged Link to License Racket

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg’s Alleged Link to License Racket

In a significant development, Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi has turned down the request to probe into the allegations that tied Minister Ian Borg to a driving license racket. The decision, based on two main reasons, has sparked a debate on the limitations of the law and the role of the Commissioner’s office.

The Time-Barred Argument

The Commissioner’s refusal to investigate hinges on the fact that the events in question are ‘time-barred’. According to the rules that govern the Commissioner’s office, no investigation should be initiated if the events occurred more than a year before the lodging of the complaint. In Borg’s case, the events have crossed this permissible time frame, making them ineligible for scrutiny.

Potential Interference with Ongoing Court Proceedings

The second reason cited by Azzopardi involves potential interference with ongoing court proceedings. Three Transport Malta officials, Clint Mansueto, Philip Edrick Zammit, and Raul Antonio Pace, are currently embroiled in a court case related to the same racket. They stand accused of corruption and trading in influence, charges they have vehemently denied. The Commissioner expressed concerns that an investigation into Borg’s alleged involvement might compromise the fairness of these proceedings.

The Reaction and the Larger Implications

The decision of the Commissioner was made public by Arnold Cassola, an independent candidate who had originally requested the investigation. The revelation followed a report by the Times of Malta that exposed WhatsApp chats implying Borg and his aides exerted pressure on Mansueto to aid candidates with the licensing process. Cassola has since criticized the law’s limitations, contending that it appears more designed to shield MPs than to ensure justice. His reference to the one-year prescription period that curbs the Commissioner’s power to investigate has brought into sharp focus the possible need for a review of these regulations.

0
Law Politics
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

