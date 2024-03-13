Stakeholders Demand FG Probe into Secretive National Stadium Lagos Concession Process

Amidst growing concerns over the transparency of the National Stadium Lagos concession process, stakeholders and sports enthusiasts have united in their call for a Federal Government investigation.

Advertisment

Their apprehensions stem from a process they describe as secretive and lacking in due diligence, raising fears about the future of this iconic sporting monument.

Controversial Concession Raises Eyebrows

At the heart of the controversy is the Federal Government's decision to concession the National Stadium Lagos, a move announced as part of its Public Private Partnership initiative aimed at revitalizing the aging infrastructure. However, critics argue that the process has been shrouded in opacity, with allegations of dirty politics and racketeering surfacing.

Advertisment

A visit to the stadium revealed a bustling hub of activity, contradicting the narrative of decay and neglect often portrayed. Over 3,000 visitors and athletes were observed engaging in various sports, highlighting the community's reliance on the facility for recreational and professional purposes.

Despite the palpable vibrancy within the stadium's walls, it has been revealed that a bidding process has already concluded, favoring an undisclosed candidate. This revelation has sparked outrage among those who have invested time, money, and effort into maintaining the stadium's facilities.

These stakeholders, some of whom have been instrumental in keeping the stadium operational, find themselves sidelined, their contributions unrecognized. The fear that the stadium could be repurposed into a housing estate, as rumors suggest, adds to the urgency of their demands for transparency and inclusion.

Advertisment

Urgent Calls for Transparency and Accountability

The situation has prompted calls for a comprehensive probe into the concession process, with stakeholders demanding accountability from those in charge. The concerns raised touch on the very essence of public asset management, questioning the criteria for selecting concessionaires and the future role of existing stakeholders.

Amidst these uncertainties, the collective voice of the community seeks to ensure that the National Stadium continues to serve its intended purpose as a beacon of sporting excellence.

As the debate over the National Stadium Lagos concession unfolds, the underlying issues of transparency, accountability, and community involvement come to the fore. Stakeholders' plea for a fair and open process reflects broader concerns about the stewardship of national assets.

The outcome of this controversy may well set a precedent for public-private partnerships in Nigeria, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that honors both the legacy of the past and the potential for the future.