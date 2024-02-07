Stacey Solomon Joins Outrage Over Controversial SEND Comments at Warwickshire County Council Meeting

Television presenter Stacey Solomon joined a growing chorus of shock and dismay on social media, reacting to a video featuring controversial statements made by councillors at a Warwickshire County Council meeting. The video, originally shared on Instagram by autism advocate Lisa George and later reposted by Solomon, spotlights a discussion from a Children and Young People Overview and Scrutiny committee meeting. Councillors Jeff Morgan, Brian Hammersley, and Clare Golby are at the center of the storm, with their remarks drawing ire from the public and the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) community.
Councillors' Regret
Following intense backlash, each councillor issued an apology. Jeff Morgan expressed regret for questioning if some SEND children were just misbehaving, while Brian Hammersley offered an unreserved apology. Clare Golby, on the other hand, acknowledged that her words were open to misinterpretation. However, their apologies seem to have done little to quell the public outrage.
Warwickshire County Council's Stance
Warwickshire County Council has disassociated from the controversial comments, emphasizing they do not represent the views of the wider council body. Leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE stated that while an ongoing investigation could not be prejudiced, it is crucial for the SEND community, parents, carers, and the council's workforce to understand the council's position. The council is committed to improving services and building a system that aids parents and carers. The council's investigation into the comments is being treated as a priority.
Public Outrage and Petition
Despite the apologies, the council has received numerous complaints. The controversy has also given rise to a petition demanding better SEND resources and the resignation of the councillors involved. The petition has already garnered over 15,000 signatures, reflecting the public's demand for accountability and change. Amidst the uproar, discussions about the provision and demand for SEND children have taken center stage, becoming a matter of growing public concern and interest. It is indeed a pivotal moment for the council, the SEND community, and the public at large.
