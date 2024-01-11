en English
St Vincent and the Grenadines Moves to Acquire Historic Island of Balliceaux

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
St Vincent and the Grenadines Moves to Acquire Historic Island of Balliceaux

In an unprecedented move, the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is stepping forward to acquire Balliceaux, a private island laden with historical and cultural significance. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, the driving force behind this initiative, has directed the Chief Surveyor to conduct an appraisal of the island, marking the first step in the potentially monumental acquisition.

Reclaiming National Heritage

Discussions surrounding the acquisition of Balliceaux have been ongoing for close to a year. The island, a potent symbol of the nation’s heritage and a focal point in ongoing reparation discussions for historical atrocities, has been under the ownership of the same family since the early 1920s. Despite its significant cultural value, the island has languished under a cloud of stagnation, with no development or prospective developers in sight.

Proactive Measures and Future Vision

If negotiations with the current owners prove unsuccessful, Prime Minister Gonsalves has expressed readiness to invoke the Laws of Acquisition. This step, though drastic, underlines the government’s commitment to reclaiming this vital piece of national history. The Prime Minister’s vision for the island extends beyond acquisition; he envisages transforming Balliceaux into a historical site or national monument, while simultaneously pushing for modernization projects.

The Road Ahead

Before setting any acquisition plans in motion, the government is proceeding with due diligence, ensuring the legitimacy of the island’s title. The goal is to bring this matter to a definitive resolution by March 14, 2024. The potential acquisition is not seen as an aggressive takeover but rather a reclamation of national history and culture, given Balliceaux’s profound ties and importance to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

