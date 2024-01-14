St Peter’s Parish Council Protests ‘Unnecessary’ Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors

St Peter’s Parish Council has publicly expressed its discontent regarding the imposition of a parish election by Worcester City Councillors, slated for May 2024.

Paul Walters, the Parish Council chairman, articulated their dissent in an open letter, highlighting the undue financial strain the election would place on the parish residents.

The parish council, elected a mere six months prior for a four-year term, had suggested extending their term by a year to circumvent the extra costs. However, despite their efforts, not a single city councillor backed their stance.

The estimated cost for a contested election stands at £9,000, a significant amount compared to the parish’s annual budget of £46,000.

This decision comes at a time when residents are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, thereby amplifying the burden.