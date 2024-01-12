en English
Politics

St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall

In a significant turn of events for the St. Mary Parish Council in Louisiana, Gwendolyn Hidalgo has been elected chair, and Dr. Kristi Prejeant Rink has been chosen as vice chair, kickstarting the council’s 2024 cycle. This shift in leadership comes at a time when the council is grappling with a projected budget shortfall of $2.5 million, as revealed by the newly elected Parish President Sam Jones.

Leadership Election

Hidalgo, who hails from Bayou Vista and has been serving as the chair for the past year, secured her position with seven out of 11 votes. Rink, from Centerville, won the vice chair position with a unanimous vote, underscoring her popularity among the council members. The council also confirmed the reappointments of several department heads and promoted John “Booker” Davis to the position of director of parish works.

Budget Woes

The council’s first regular meeting of 2024 was marked by the revelation of a significant budgetary concern. Finance Director Paul Governale confirmed the projected budget shortfall of $2.5 million, echoing President Jones’ concerns. The council, under the leadership of Hidalgo and Rink, now faces the daunting task of addressing these financial issues. Measures to rectify the situation are yet to be disclosed, but discussions about potential budget cuts are on the table.

Political Tensions

Tensions were palpable during the council’s special meeting, where Jones’ nominee for a new chief administrative officer (CAO) was rejected. Jones noted only partial cooperation from council members, hinting at the underlying political frictions within the council. The rejection of the CAO nominee signifies potential challenges for the council’s new leadership, as they navigate the complicated political landscape while tackling the fiscal crisis.

Meanwhile, Councilman the Rev. Craig Mathews was re-elected as chair of the council’s Budget Advisory Committee, a role that will prove crucial given the impending budget shortfall. As the council heads into 2024, the leadership’s ability to balance political tensions and fiscal challenges will be closely watched.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Politics

