en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City’s Hiring Procedures

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City’s Hiring Procedures

In a bold move to revamp the city’s hiring procedures, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is seeking full authority to hire and fire the city’s personnel director. This position, currently safeguarded from political influence by civil service reforms dating back to the 1940s, plays a pivotal role in managing the employment and administrative aspects of over 5,000 civil service workers in the city.

Mayor Jones Proposes Charter Amendment

On Wednesday, Mayor Jones presented her proposal to a citizen commission tasked with suggesting amendments to the city charter. The root of her request stems from her ambition for greater control over the personnel department, a crucial department accused of employing outdated hiring practices. This has led to labor shortages and vacant positions that have remained unfulfilled within the city.

Context Behind the Proposal

Former Personnel Director Richard Frank, who held his position since 2004, retired in 2021, paving the way for Mayor Jones to influence the department’s leadership. She appointed an interim director, followed by the permanent appointment of Sonya Jenkins-Gray in late 2022. Despite significant progress made under Jenkins-Gray’s leadership, Mayor Jones argues that several antiquated procedures still need to be addressed.

Challenges Faced by the City

The city currently grapples with the challenge of filling hundreds of job vacancies, gaps that affect essential services such as road maintenance, tree trimming, policing, and jail operations. Mayor Jones contends that these staffing issues lead to an increased reliance on less dependable outside contractors. According to her, a more responsive city government begins with the ability to directly manage the director of personnel.

0
Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
16 seconds ago
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a prominent law firm, has introduced a nontransparent compensation system for its partners. This strategic move was instigated by the firm’s aggressive lateral partner hiring strategy, which saw the induction of partners from competitor firms with substantial pay packages. The firm’s recent acquisition includes three transactions partners from Kirkland
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
4 mins ago
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
4 mins ago
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
2 mins ago
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Berrien County Deputies Honored for Heroic Lifesaving Efforts
2 mins ago
Berrien County Deputies Honored for Heroic Lifesaving Efforts
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
3 mins ago
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
Latest Headlines
World News
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
34 seconds
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
50 seconds
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
1 min
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
1 min
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
2 mins
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
2 mins
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
2 mins
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
2 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
3 mins
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
49 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app