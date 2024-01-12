St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City’s Hiring Procedures

In a bold move to revamp the city’s hiring procedures, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is seeking full authority to hire and fire the city’s personnel director. This position, currently safeguarded from political influence by civil service reforms dating back to the 1940s, plays a pivotal role in managing the employment and administrative aspects of over 5,000 civil service workers in the city.

Mayor Jones Proposes Charter Amendment

On Wednesday, Mayor Jones presented her proposal to a citizen commission tasked with suggesting amendments to the city charter. The root of her request stems from her ambition for greater control over the personnel department, a crucial department accused of employing outdated hiring practices. This has led to labor shortages and vacant positions that have remained unfulfilled within the city.

Context Behind the Proposal

Former Personnel Director Richard Frank, who held his position since 2004, retired in 2021, paving the way for Mayor Jones to influence the department’s leadership. She appointed an interim director, followed by the permanent appointment of Sonya Jenkins-Gray in late 2022. Despite significant progress made under Jenkins-Gray’s leadership, Mayor Jones argues that several antiquated procedures still need to be addressed.

Challenges Faced by the City

The city currently grapples with the challenge of filling hundreds of job vacancies, gaps that affect essential services such as road maintenance, tree trimming, policing, and jail operations. Mayor Jones contends that these staffing issues lead to an increased reliance on less dependable outside contractors. According to her, a more responsive city government begins with the ability to directly manage the director of personnel.