St. Helena City Council Seeks New Member: A Call to Serve the City

The St. Helena City Council is actively bridging the gap left behind by the resignation of Lester Hardy, extending an open invitation to community members to step up and help shape the future of their beloved city. The council is seeking individuals who embody integrity, civility, open-mindedness, and humility, over specialized backgrounds in finance, law, or politics. With the deadline for applications set for February 16, 2024, the city council is urging interested individuals to seize this unique opportunity to serve their city.

Public service and Time Commitment

Those considering applying for the council role must understand the essence of public service and be ready to commit their time to the city. The role demands attention and dedication, with a focus on serving the city and its inhabitants rather than personal interests. The council is particularly interested in individuals who understand the guiding principles of governance and are willing to listen and represent the community's needs.

Understanding City Operations

Although not mandatory, the council appreciates applicants who have a grasp of the council-manager form of government and are willing to learn about city operations. Applicants should also understand the importance of compromise in decision-making and governance. Previous expertise in a professional field, or experience on a city board or committee, can be beneficial but is not a deciding factor.

The application process is straightforward. Interested individuals are required to submit their applications by 5 PM on February 16, 2024. The council will host interviews on February 23, with the final appointment scheduled for February 27. The St. Helena City Council encourages all interested and eligible individuals to take a leap of faith and contribute to the city's governance.