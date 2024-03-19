SSC Retracts Manipur Exam Results: Oversight Excludes Phase, Sparks Controversy

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently retracted the Constable GD exam results for Manipur, citing an inadvertent oversight in the results processing. This decision has ignited controversy amid ongoing tensions in the state, following ethnic clashes that have persisted for months. The SSC's announcement revealed that one phase of physical and medical tests for candidates from Manipur was missed, leading to a skewed representation in the initially published results on March 15, 2024.

Unintended Error Leads to Widespread Mistrust

In response to the public outcry, the SSC clarified that the error was inadvertent, caused by the omission of data from one phase of the exam process. This mishap occurred against the backdrop of Manipur's delicate law and order situation, which necessitated the phased conduct of physical and medical exams. The oversight has particularly affected the Meitei community, which protested the results, alleging an unusually high representation of Kuki-Zo tribe candidates, who fall under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. This incident has exacerbated the mistrust between different communities in Manipur, with calls for a transparent re-evaluation process.

Political Reactions and Community Demands

Manipuri BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has raised concerns over the possibility of systemic issues beyond a mere mistake. His comments reflect the broader apprehensions of the Meitei community regarding the fairness and integrity of recruitment processes. Additionally, a joint action committee of the Meitei community questioned the Chief Minister about the apparent absence of candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), economically weaker sections, and the unreserved category in the withdrawn results, despite the presence of 107 candidates from the unreserved category in the now-nullified results.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Manipur's Stability

This controversy arrives at a critical juncture for Manipur, still healing from ethnic violence and seeking pathways to reconciliation and unity. The SSC's error and subsequent withdrawal of the exam results have not only raised questions about the commission's operational efficacy but have also spotlighted the fragile socio-political landscape of Manipur. As the SSC works to rectify this mistake, the incident underscores the need for transparent and inclusive processes that reinforce trust among all of Manipur's communities. The implications of this event extend beyond immediate recruitment concerns, touching on broader issues of representation, equity, and communal harmony in the state.