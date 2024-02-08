SSC Announces Final Results for Stenographer Grades C and D: A Balance of Speed and Accuracy

The Dance of Stenography: SSC Declares Final Results for Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2023

In a much-awaited announcement, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final results for the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2023, on February 8. With 3596 candidates considered for Grade 'C' and 18299 for Grade 'D', the race to the coveted posts has finally reached its conclusion.

The Quest for Precision

The initial announcement of qualified candidates for the Stenography Skill Test was made on November 24, 2023, with 1901 candidates appearing for Grade 'C' and 9947 for Grade 'D'. The skill tests, a testament to the candidates' ability to transcribe speech with remarkable accuracy, proved to be the ultimate differentiator.

In the document verification process, candidates were required to provide certificates and documents to verify their education and caste/category credentials. A total of 8702 candidates who submitted preferences were considered for the selection process.

The Balancing Act: Error Percentages and Reserved Categories

The SSC set category-wise cut-off percentages for errors allowed in the Skill Test. Up to 5% errors were permitted for General category candidates and 7% for reserved categories in the Grade 'C' test. For Grade 'D', the allowed errors were up to 7% for General and 10% for reserved categories.

This careful balancing act underscores the Commission's commitment to providing equal opportunities while maintaining the stringent standards of the examination.

The Grand Finale: 78 and 1145 Candidates Qualify for Grade 'C' and 'D' Respectively

After a rigorous selection process, the SSC declared that 78 candidates have been qualified for Stenographer Grade 'C' posts, and 1145 candidates for Stenographer Grade 'D'. The Commission's decision is contingent upon successful document verification.

Detailed marks for both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be posted on the Commission's website, ssc.nic.in, for transparency and public record.

Epilogue: The Symphony of Speed and Accuracy

The SSC's declaration of final results for the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2023, marks the end of a challenging journey for thousands of candidates. The dance of stenography, a delicate balance of speed and accuracy, has found its champions in the 78 and 1145 candidates who have emerged victorious in their respective categories.

As these new stenographers prepare to take their place in India's administrative landscape, their stories serve as an inspiration to countless others, proving that precision, persistence, and a touch of human endurance can indeed make dreams come true.