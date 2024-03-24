SSANU, NASU, NAATS End Strikes, Resume Work Monday Amid Government's Silence

Following a period of intensified industrial action, the collective bodies of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have announced the cessation of their warning strikes, with a planned resumption on Monday. This move comes after a series of failed engagements with the federal government regarding outstanding salaries withheld under a 'No Work No Pay' policy invoked during previous strikes.

Advertisment

Background of the Strike

The genesis of the industrial action can be traced back to disputes over withheld salaries and dissatisfaction with the government's policy implementations affecting the non-academic staff in universities. SSANU, NASU, and NAAT collectively embarked on strikes of various durations throughout 2022, culminating in a significant disruption of academic and non-academic activities within the nation's universities. The withheld salaries were a result of the 'No Work No Pay' policy, which was enforced following a protracted eight-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that also saw these non-academic unions participating in industrial actions to press for their demands.

Unions' Demands and Government's Response

Advertisment

Throughout the period of industrial unrest, the unions have consistently highlighted the government's lack of responsiveness to their demands, which primarily revolve around the payment of withheld salaries and the recognition of their contribution to the tertiary education system. Despite numerous meetings and negotiations, there has been little progress in addressing the core issues that prompted the strikes. The unions' leadership, particularly the National President of JAC of SSANU and NASU, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed frustration over the government's silence and the absence of concrete steps to resolve the impasse. The decision to resume work is seen as a temporary suspension of the strike, pending further consultations within the unions' executive councils.

Implications for the Education Sector

The recurrent strikes by university staff unions in Nigeria have had a profound impact on the education sector, particularly affecting the academic calendar and the quality of education. The decision by SSANU, NASU, and NAAT to end their warning strikes and resume work is a significant development that offers a glimmer of hope for the stabilization of the university system. However, the underlying issues remain unresolved, and there is a looming threat of more prolonged industrial action if the government fails to engage constructively with the unions. The situation underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to address the grievances of the non-academic staff and ensure the smooth functioning of universities.

This development prompts a reflection on the importance of dialogue and negotiation in resolving industrial disputes. The resumption of work by SSANU, NASU, and NAAT marks a pause in their confrontation with the government but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges facing Nigeria's education sector. Stakeholders within and outside the university system will be watching closely to see how the situation unfolds, hoping for a lasting resolution that can prevent future disruptions and promote a conducive environment for teaching, learning, and research.