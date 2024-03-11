SSANU Demands Immediate Economic Reform, Threatens Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) intensifies its call for economic rejuvenation and threatens a week-long warning strike starting March 18, due to non-payment of four months' salaries. Amidst escalating economic challenges, SSANU's National Executive Council convened at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, voicing deep concerns over Nigeria's deteriorating economic landscape and the adverse impacts on security and living standards. Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU's National President, highlights the urgent need for the Federal Government to overhaul its economic strategies to avert further crises.

Advertisment

Economic Downturn and Its Implications

SSANU's outcry stems from the persistent devaluation of the national currency, skyrocketing inflation, and climbing unemployment rates, which collectively exacerbate the cost of living. The union warns that without immediate governmental intervention to introduce and implement robust economic policies, Nigeria could witness an escalation in insecurity and social unrest. This economic predicament has not only affected the livelihoods of its members but also threatens the stability of the educational sector.

Controversy Over Salary Payments

Advertisment

Further complicating matters, SSANU raises alarm over the Federal Government's failure to include it and other non-teaching university-based unions in the recent directive to clear four months' withheld salaries, a move perceived as discriminatory and a breach of post-strike agreements. Accusations of governmental sabotage surface as SSANU claims that President Bola Tinubu's directive to pay all university-based unions has been ignored, risking industrial harmony. The union demands immediate rectification, warning of a looming one-week warning strike in collaboration with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), if their grievances remain unaddressed.

Mobilisation for Action

In response to the government's inaction, SSANU has commenced mobilising its members nationwide for the impending strike. Facilities across Nigerian universities, including lecture halls, offices, and essential services, are set to shut down, signaling a serious call to action. This drastic measure aims to compel the Federal Government to fulfill its obligations and engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the salary dispute and broader economic issues affecting the education sector and the country at large.

As SSANU stands on the precipice of a nationwide strike, the implications for Nigeria's already strained education system could be significant. The union's demands underscore a critical juncture for the country's economic policy direction and the government's responsiveness to workers' rights. With the potential for widespread disruption, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether dialogue and action can prevent an escalation that could have far-reaching consequences for Nigeria's future.