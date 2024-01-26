Srinagar Celebrates 75th Republic Day: Divisional Commissioner Unfurls National Flag

On January 26, 2024, the city of Srinagar witnessed an event of national significance. The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with fervor, led by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri. The event took place at the Bakshi Stadium amidst an impressive turnout, marking a day of pride and respect for the nation.

Unfurling of the National Flag

The centerpiece of the event was the ceremonial unfurling of the National Flag. The tricolor was hoisted by Bidhuri himself, adding a touch of solemnity to the occasion. This was followed by the traditional salute, taken by the Divisional Commissioner from a contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The atmosphere was imbued with a sense of reverence as the National Anthem echoed in the background.

Republic Day Celebrations

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, a march past was organized, showcasing the discipline and dedication of the armed forces. Cultural programs were performed by students and cadets, adding a vibrant dimension to the event. The response from the public was overwhelming, underscoring the spirit of unity and patriotism that defines the essence of Republic Day.

Security and Attendees

The security setup for the event was meticulously planned and executed. Officers of the Divisional Administration and security personnel were present, ensuring the smooth conduct of the celebrations. The Divisional Commissioner extended his Republic Day greetings to these officers, recognizing their commitment to maintaining peace and order. This event was a testament to the spirit of unity in diversity that India stands for, reminding us of our shared heritage and collective responsibility as citizens of the Republic.