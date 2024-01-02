Sri Lanka’s UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis

In a remarkable turn of political landscape in Sri Lanka, MP Vajira Abeywardene, the lone representative of the United National Party (UNP), has openly lauded the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), steered by the Rajapaksa lineage, for their stance during the 2022 Aragalaya protests. Abeywardene extolled them for resisting international pressure and for ceding power to Ranil Wickremeisnghe, who is perceived as capable of steering the nation through its economic turmoil.

Aragalaya Protests Shake the Political Landscape

The Aragalaya protests led to the step-down of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in response to public rage against their economic mismanagement. The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka found the Rajapaksa family culpable of mismanaging the economy from 2019 to 2022 and instructed them to bear the legal expenses of the petitioners. Despite being charged with favoritism, accusations of involvement in genocide during the armed conflict, and being ostracized from Canada for mass atrocities, Mahinda Rajapaksa has re-emerged as the head of the SLPP and is keen on regaining power.

Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis and China’s Leverage

China’s escalating investment in Sri Lanka, including a $4.5 billion oil project, raises apprehensions about Beijing’s influence over the country amidst its debt restructuring and economic crisis. Sri Lanka defaulted on its sovereign debt in May 2022, with Chinese loans financing significant infrastructure projects in the country. President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored that decisive actions were taken in the nation’s best interest, focusing on swift economic growth. He solicited unity among political parties and underlined the significance of the new Air Force Headquarters.

The Path Towards Economic Recovery

The President also detailed the government’s economic recovery plan, aiming for a 3% economic growth rate this year and setting targets for government revenue in the forthcoming years. He acknowledged the challenges and complexities tied to these decisions but remained resolute in fortifying the country’s economy. In the face of severe financial turmoil, Sri Lanka has managed to reduce its consumer inflation rate to 6.3% in July from 12% in June, supported by stringent monetary and fiscal policies, improvements on the supply side, and softening of energy and food inflation.