Economy

Sri Lanka’s State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
Sri Lanka’s State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend

An economic pattern in Sri Lanka, last observed 33 years ago, has resurfaced. The Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) and public corporations have outpaced the private sector in domestic credit provided by the banking and monetary sectors. This has been consistent for the seventh consecutive month as of February 2022, according to data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). The last occurrence of this phenomenon dates back to 1989, a period marked by significant political events.

A Historical Recurrence

According to CBSL data, GoSL and public corporations accumulated Rs 7,331 billion in credit in February 2022, exceeding the private sector’s credit of Rs 7,051 billion by Rs 280 billion. This trend, where state credit outpaces private sector credit, has been ongoing since August 2021, signaling a major shift in Sri Lanka’s credit landscape.

The last time such an event was recorded was during a 10-month period from January to October 1989. This period coincided with the election of President Ranasinghe Premadasa, the conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), and domestic strife involving the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). The reversal of this pattern, where private sector credit regained dominance, occurred following the killing of JVP leader Rohana Wijeweera in November 1989.

Implications of the Shift

The current data suggests that a similar shift began in August 2021. Since then, state credit has overshadowed private sector credit, a situation that has persisted until at least February 2022. This trend could have significant implications for Sri Lanka’s economy, potentially affecting sectors ranging from banking to public corporations.

While the reasons for this shift are not immediately clear, the data underscores the importance of keeping a close eye on these economic trends. As the situation develops, it will be crucial to understand the driving forces behind these changes, as well as their potential impacts on Sri Lanka’s economy.

Economy Politics Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

