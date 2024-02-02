Sri Lanka's SJB to Launch Second No Confidence Motion Against Minister Rambukwella

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), a significant political faction in Sri Lanka, has decided to step up its opposition against Minister Keheliya Rambukwella with a second No Confidence motion. The announcement was made by SJB's Member of Parliament, Kavinda Jayawardene, who revealed that this strategic move was planned weeks ago. However, it was postponed in anticipation that President Ranil Wickremesinghe might prorogue Parliament.

A Stand Against Corruption

Jayawardene also elucidated the party's intention to make the collected signatures for the motion public. This move is designed to inform citizens about those politicians who actively oppose corruption. Starting from February 7, when Parliament reconvenes, the SJB will begin gathering these crucial endorsements from other Members of Parliament.

Roots in the Human Immunoglobulin Scam

The mounting pressure for a No Confidence motion against Minister Rambukwella is tied closely to his alleged involvement in the notorious Human Immunoglobulin scam. As judiciary proceedings unfold, more details about this scandal are expected to emerge, potentially shedding more light on Rambukwella's role.

Unpacking the Allegations

The corruption charges against Minister Rambukwella are significant, with a focus on the misuse of state funds for private purposes. The allegations include causing financial loss to the government through the use of these funds for a private mobile phone. Despite these charges, Rambukwella and the former State Printing Corporation chairman Jayampathi Heenkenda have been released on bail, with indictments served by the Bribery Commission. The defense has raised objections, setting the stage for a heated legal battle.