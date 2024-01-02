en English
Economy

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
In a New Year address at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena of Sri Lanka officially kicked off the year’s activities with an announcement that is set to usher in a new era for the nation’s public servants. Amid the backdrop of religious rites marking the beginning of the year, he unveiled the independence of the Pensioner’s Fund, a move that underscores the nation’s commitment to progressing beyond past challenges.

Commending Public Servants and Treasury’s Role

Gunawardena extended his appreciation to public servants for their unwavering dedication, reassuring them that no government employee has been deprived of their pension. He further highlighted the instrumental role of the Treasury in making the Pensioner’s Fund an independent entity, reflecting the government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of its employees.

International Support and Economic Recovery

In the face of economic downturns triggered by the COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister acknowledged the critical support received from international friends. He expressed gratitude for their solidarity during these challenging times and optimism for a recovery that would see Sri Lanka emerge stronger.

Self-Sufficiency and Future Aspirations

Gunawardena praised the nation’s farmers for their efforts in transforming Sri Lanka into a self-sufficient motherland in terms of food. This achievement, he noted, sets the stage for overcoming financial crises and economic restrictions. He also echoed President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s vision of a prosperous, poverty-free country and assured the continued support from his office towards achieving this goal. As the new year unfolds, he encouraged public servants to perform their duties with renewed courage and confidence, intending to collectively build a brighter future for the nation.

Economy Politics Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

