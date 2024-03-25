Sri Lanka's Ex-President Sirisena to Face Police Over Easter Bombings Remark

Sri Lanka's former President, Maithripala Sirisena, will undergo police questioning on Monday regarding his recent claims about the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which resulted in the tragic loss of 270 lives, including 11 Indians. Sirisena's startling admission contradicts his previous denials of any knowledge regarding the attacks, prompting authorities to investigate further.

Background and Controversy

On April 21, 2019, Sri Lanka was shaken by a series of coordinated suicide bombings carried out by the National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ), an Islamist extremist group with links to ISIS. These attacks targeted three churches and three luxury hotels, leaving the nation and the world in shock. Sirisena, who was then the President, had appointed a special presidential panel to investigate the attacks. This panel later accused him of inaction despite having prior intelligence, leading to a court ordering him to compensate the victims' families, a sum he has yet to fully pay.

Recent Developments

Sirisena's recent remarks in Kandy, where he claimed knowledge of the masterminds behind the attacks, have reignited controversy and drawn the attention of law enforcement authorities. Police Chief Deshabandu Tennakoon has announced that Sirisena's statement will be recorded, marking a significant turn in the ongoing investigation into the bombings and the potential political implications behind them.

Implications and Analysis

The investigation into Sirisena's claims could unravel new dimensions of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, potentially exposing overlooked connections and insights into the attacks. Furthermore, this development raises questions about the political dynamics in Sri Lanka, especially considering the timing of Sirisena's admission and the upcoming inquiries. This incident underscores the complexities of national security, political accountability, and the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families.