Politics

Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity

The dawn of the New Year was marked in Sri Lanka with a poignant ceremony at the Defence Ministry. Led by the State Minister of Defence, Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, the event underscored not only the responsibilities borne by the Defence staff but also the necessity for a steadfast commitment to achieving national goals.

Honoring the Fallen and Upholding the Legacy

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne was among the key speakers at the event. He moved the audience with his words, urging them to honor the memory of fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s freedom and security. The sacrifice of these valiant individuals is etched in the country’s history, and their memory continues to inspire the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the nation.

A Ceremony Steeped in Tradition and Respect

The ceremony commenced with religious traditions led by the Venerable Maha Sangha. The event progressed with the hoisting of the national flag by Minister Tennakoon, a soul-stirring rendition of the national anthem, and a two-minute silence to commemorate the departed war heroes. This silence served as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by countless individuals in the name of national security.

A Pledge to Serve the Nation

All employees of the Ministry then took the government servant’s oath, symbolizing their commitment to serve the nation with diligence and dedication. The event was attended by senior Ministry officials, heads of institutes under the Ministry, senior officers from the Tri Forces and Police, and Ministry employees, reflecting the collective commitment to upholding Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and security.

The ceremony was not just a New Year’s Day ritual but a solemn reminder of the role each individual plays in preserving the nation’s peace and prosperity. It reinforced the importance of unity, dedication, and the responsibility everyone shares in shaping Sri Lanka’s future.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

