Sri Lankan Youth in Politics: Confronting Nepotism and Skepticism

In the heart of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka, a nation known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes, grapples with an issue that echoes across the globe – the involvement of its youth in politics. Young political activist and legal scholar, Nipun Mudalige, steps into the limelight, addressing the deep-rooted challenges faced by young Sri Lankans seeking a place in the political arena.

The Nepotism Hurdle

The political landscape of Sri Lanka has long been dominated by a handful of powerful families. This dynastic politics acts as a formidable barrier for young enthusiasts from non-political backgrounds, discouraging them from pursuing a political career. Mudalige underscores the discouraging effect of this nepotism, emphasizing that it represses the opportunity for young, ordinary citizens to get a fair chance in national politics.

Youth and Skepticism

Adding to the nepotistic barrier is the prevalent skepticism hovering over the capabilities of the youth. Critics argue that young people lack life experience, harbor idealism, are impulsive, and have inadequate electoral experience, thus deeming them unfit for politics. However, Mudalige counters these points, highlighting the youth’s unique strengths that make them apt for political roles.

Strength in Youth

Mudalige champions the youth’s access to information, their fresh perspectives, quick adaptability, inclusive approach, innovative campaign strategies, and passion for public service. He believes these attributes equip them to confront the challenges and navigate the complex waters of politics. He encourages young people to challenge these stereotypes and the public to support the integration of new, young voices into Sri Lankan politics for the nation’s betterment.