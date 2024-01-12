en English
Business

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Marking a prominent presence in the global economic discourse, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, housed in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, commencing on January 15, 2024. The WEF, a preeminent international stage, fosters interaction among leaders from diverse arenas such as government, international organizations, business, civil society, academia, and media. Over 1,000 representatives are expected to converge at this event, deliberating on the moulding of global political, economic, social, and environmental trajectories.

President Wickremesinghe’s Keynote Address at the Green Tech Forum

During his time at the WEF, President Wickremesinghe will illuminate the Green Tech Forum with a keynote address. This event, orchestrated by the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce, will witness him expound on the theme ‘Paving the way towards an Energy Secure Sri Lanka’. The address is anticipated to shed light on his vision of steering Sri Lanka towards a future bolstered by sustainable energy.

Participation in the Business Roundtable

Another significant part of his agenda is participation in the Business Roundtable. Organized by the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, in conjunction with the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce, this event presents a platform for meaningful dialogue on investment opportunities in Sri Lanka. Here, President Wickremesinghe will engage with business leaders and international investors, further fortifying Sri Lanka’s global economic relations.

The President’s Bilateral Meetings and Delegation

Apart from the outlined events, the President’s itinerary also includes a series of bilateral meetings with fellow country leaders and key business figures. In these discussions, he will explore avenues to enhance Sri Lanka’s international ties and economic prospects. A business delegation will accompany President Wickremesinghe, a testament to the serious intent behind Sri Lanka’s economic diplomacy. The Sri Lankan Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva has been entrusted with coordinating the President’s visit.

Business Politics Sri Lanka
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

