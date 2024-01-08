Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province

In a recent four-day tour of the Northern Province, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing caste-based discrimination in Divisional Secretariats. His commitment came to light during a meeting with Arun Siddharth, Chairman of the Civil Society Centre in Jaffna, where a series of pressing issues affecting the local community were discussed, with a particular focus on caste-related challenges.

Facing the Neglect Head-On

Siddharth spoke candidly about the neglect from Jaffna politicians, many of whom reside in Colombo, to address the local problems. He urged stronger, more proactive engagement from political leaders in addressing the needs of the community. This engagement is crucial in addressing the systemic challenges faced by the Northern Province, a region that has been historically marginalized and overlooked.

Addressing Caste-Based Discrimination

Among the issues discussed was the existence of caste-based schools in the region. The existence of these schools is a stark reminder of the enduring caste system, with its deep-seated discrimination and social stratification. Responding to this, President Wickremesinghe requested a list of 100 such schools, promising immediate development efforts for them. This pledge marks a significant step towards combating caste-based discrimination in the region.

A Broader Commitment

This commitment to address caste-based issues forms part of the President’s broader initiative to promptly resolve issues related to caste discrimination in the Northern Province. In addition to addressing educational disparities, the President has also pledged swift financial allocations to tackle health challenges, while prioritizing identified needs. He has also expressed his commitment to connect the northern economy to the national economy, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable development across Sri Lanka.

