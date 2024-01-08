en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province

In a recent four-day tour of the Northern Province, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing caste-based discrimination in Divisional Secretariats. His commitment came to light during a meeting with Arun Siddharth, Chairman of the Civil Society Centre in Jaffna, where a series of pressing issues affecting the local community were discussed, with a particular focus on caste-related challenges.

Facing the Neglect Head-On

Siddharth spoke candidly about the neglect from Jaffna politicians, many of whom reside in Colombo, to address the local problems. He urged stronger, more proactive engagement from political leaders in addressing the needs of the community. This engagement is crucial in addressing the systemic challenges faced by the Northern Province, a region that has been historically marginalized and overlooked.

(Read Also: Sri Lankan President Commits to Boosting Business and Education in Northern Province)

Addressing Caste-Based Discrimination

Among the issues discussed was the existence of caste-based schools in the region. The existence of these schools is a stark reminder of the enduring caste system, with its deep-seated discrimination and social stratification. Responding to this, President Wickremesinghe requested a list of 100 such schools, promising immediate development efforts for them. This pledge marks a significant step towards combating caste-based discrimination in the region.

(Read Also: Sri Lanka’s President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges)

A Broader Commitment

This commitment to address caste-based issues forms part of the President’s broader initiative to promptly resolve issues related to caste discrimination in the Northern Province. In addition to addressing educational disparities, the President has also pledged swift financial allocations to tackle health challenges, while prioritizing identified needs. He has also expressed his commitment to connect the northern economy to the national economy, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable development across Sri Lanka.

Read More

0
Politics Society Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
32 seconds ago
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
In a move that could potentially reshape the European Union’s (EU) leadership, European Council President Charles Michel has announced his intention to resign from his role early if he is successful in the European Parliament elections in June 2024. Michel’s unexpected departure has triggered a race to find his successor ahead of the June EU
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
6 mins ago
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
7 mins ago
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
Supreme Court Nullifies Early Release of Bilkis Bano Gangrape Convicts
2 mins ago
Supreme Court Nullifies Early Release of Bilkis Bano Gangrape Convicts
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
4 mins ago
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
Contrasting Political Pathways: CM Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila in the Spotlight
5 mins ago
Contrasting Political Pathways: CM Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila in the Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
18 seconds
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
33 seconds
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
1 min
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
2 mins
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
2 mins
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
4 mins
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
4 mins
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
4 mins
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
29 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app