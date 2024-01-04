Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms

In a significant development in Sri Lanka’s power sector, lawmaker Charitha Herath has raised concerns over the proposed reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency, competition, and clean energy use. Herath’s letter to Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera outlines 16 specific issues that need to be addressed for the reforms to succeed and to ensure public confidence.

Power Sector Reforms: A Comprehensive Review Needed

Herath’s concerns center around the proposed Electricity Act, which was gazetted on December 8, 2023, and is yet to be approved by Parliament. He highlights the lack of comprehensive studies and analysis reports on the reforms, which aim to unbundle services provided by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and restructure the organization.

The concerns raised include potential disproportionate authority granted to the Minister, discrepancies between the committee report’s objectives and the Act, non-transparent selection mechanisms, and aggressive implementation timelines. Herath also points out challenges with automatic activation of Act provisions, lack of harmony with existing acts, unclear asset transfer terms, threats to regulator independence, insufficient regulator funding, and ministerial discretion in issuing policy guidelines and granting incentives.

Consumer Protection and Dispute Resolution: A Missed Opportunity?

Of particular concern to Herath are the absence of dispute resolution and consumer protection provisions in the proposed Act. He also notes the optional nature of stakeholder consultation and the omission of CEB-owned subsidiaries from the Act. These issues, he suggests, could undermine public confidence in the reforms and their ultimate success.

Addressing Concerns Key to Successful Implementation

Herath’s letter underscores the importance of addressing these issues before implementing the proposed power sector reforms. The lawmaker’s intervention suggests a need for greater transparency, thoroughness, and inclusivity in crafting and implementing such significant changes. As Sri Lanka moves towards a cleaner and more efficient energy sector, the concerns raised by Herath could well shape the discourse and direction of these pivotal reforms.