Politics

Sri Lankan Government Actively Addresses ‘Aswesuma’ Welfare Scheme Concerns

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Sri Lankan Government Actively Addresses ‘Aswesuma’ Welfare Scheme Concerns

In a bid to address the concerns of beneficiaries under the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare scheme, the Sri Lankan government led by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena held a high-level meeting at Temple Trees. The Prime Minister’s Office announced that all appeals lodged by last year’s beneficiaries would be addressed and resolved by January 31, 2024.

Enhancing the Scheme’s Appeal Process

Further improving the process for beneficiaries, the government will open a second round of appeals in early February 2024. To support this, a special appeals unit will be established in each divisional secretariat, and officers will be appointed at the village level. These measures aim to ensure the efficient implementation and recovery of the ‘Aswesuma’ scheme.

Addressing Initial Challenges

Prime Minister Gunawardena acknowledged the initial technical and capacity-related challenges faced by the scheme. However, he praised the efforts of district governors, coordination committee chairpersons, and village officials for their roles in overcoming these hurdles. The meeting served as an opportunity to reflect on these issues, discuss potential solutions, and plan for the scheme’s future development.

Progress in Government’s Poverty Alleviation Efforts

One critical achievement highlighted during the meeting was the completion of voter registers by village officials. This task is crucial not only for democratic processes but also for the effective implementation of welfare programs. The Prime Minister lauded the significant progress made in the government’s efforts to alleviate poverty. Present at the meeting were key officials including Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe, Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake, amongst other senior advisors and secretaries.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

