en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Foreign Affairs

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

The 56 Sri Lankans detained in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have become the focal point of diplomatic negotiations between Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry, is directly engaged in discussions with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister, U Than Swe, to secure the immediate release of the detainees, victims of human trafficking for cybercrimes.

Initiating Dialogue

The dialogue was initiated during the BIMSTEC Foreign Minister’s Retreat in Bangkok when Minister Sabry voiced his concern over the situation and requested Myanmar’s assistance in ensuring the safety and well-being of the detained Sri Lankans. Following the retreat, Minister Sabry maintained a direct line of communication with his Myanmar counterpart, subsequently placing a telephone call to reiterate the urgency of the situation.

Persisting Efforts

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Myanmar are steadfast in their efforts to resolve the issue, remaining actively engaged in discussions with the Myanmar authorities.

Exploring All Possible Means

The Sri Lankan government is committed to ensuring the security of its nationals abroad. It is exploring all possible avenues to secure the early return of the detained nationals, with continuous consultations taking place with the Government of Myanmar.

0
Foreign Affairs Myanmar Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024's Simmering Global Conflicts: Spotlight on Venezuela-Guyana Dispute & Ireland's Undersea Cables

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Policy on Latin America: The Debate Over Foreign Aid Amid Border Crisis

By Bijay Laxmi

Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sudan's al-Burhan Condemns Rapid Support Forces and Foreign Aid

By Israel Ojoko

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 2 days
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
BRICS Alliance Expands with Five New Members, Argentina Opts Out

By Waqas Arain

BRICS Alliance Expands with Five New Members, Argentina Opts Out
UNSC Meeting Addresses Global Threats, Nations Propose Strategies for Peace

By Wojciech Zylm

UNSC Meeting Addresses Global Threats, Nations Propose Strategies for Peace
Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK Warship Deployment to Guyana

By Waqas Arain

Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK Warship Deployment to Guyana
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
59 seconds
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
1 min
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
1 min
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
2 mins
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
2 mins
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
3 mins
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
3 mins
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
4 mins
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
4 mins
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
10 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
12 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
20 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
22 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
30 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
33 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
54 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app