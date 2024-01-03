Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

The 56 Sri Lankans detained in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have become the focal point of diplomatic negotiations between Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry, is directly engaged in discussions with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister, U Than Swe, to secure the immediate release of the detainees, victims of human trafficking for cybercrimes.

Initiating Dialogue

The dialogue was initiated during the BIMSTEC Foreign Minister’s Retreat in Bangkok when Minister Sabry voiced his concern over the situation and requested Myanmar’s assistance in ensuring the safety and well-being of the detained Sri Lankans. Following the retreat, Minister Sabry maintained a direct line of communication with his Myanmar counterpart, subsequently placing a telephone call to reiterate the urgency of the situation.

Persisting Efforts

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Myanmar are steadfast in their efforts to resolve the issue, remaining actively engaged in discussions with the Myanmar authorities.

Exploring All Possible Means

The Sri Lankan government is committed to ensuring the security of its nationals abroad. It is exploring all possible avenues to secure the early return of the detained nationals, with continuous consultations taking place with the Government of Myanmar.