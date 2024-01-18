Sri Lankan Finance Committee Voices Concern Over Unresolved Sugar Scam and Foreign Exchange Management

The Committee on Public Finance in Sri Lanka, in a recent proclamation, expressed grave dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Finance and Inland Revenue Department's failure to collect taxes from corporations implicated in the notorious Sugar scam. The scam, that rocked the nation back in October 2020, involved a substantial reduction in the Special Commodity Levy on sugar imports, which ended up benefiting a select few corporations while putting consumers at a disadvantage.

The Fallout of the Sugar Scam

The Committee's displeasure stemmed not only from the financial negligence but also from the seeming impunity enjoyed by the corporations involved. The decision to increase the levy, while the corporations in question remain unaccountable, has drawn particular ire. This move has been criticized as an unjust imposition on the average Sri Lankan, with the Committee arguing that the wrongdoers should be held accountable before burdening the public further.

The Consumer Affairs Authority's Role

Alongside this, concerns have been raised about the Consumer Affairs Authority's (CAA) inability to enforce the maximum retail price (MRP) for sugar. The Committee has demanded a comprehensive study on MRP imposition and a robust mechanism to deal with violations by wholesalers. They have echoed public sentiment, emphasizing that the CAA needs to step up its role in protecting consumers.

Foreign Exchange Act and Cryptocurrencies

In a broader financial context, the Committee also turned its attention to the Foreign Exchange Act and the low migration allowance, an issue that has been the subject of much debate. The potential use of unofficial channels for currency exchange, such as cryptocurrencies, was flagged as a major concern. Central Bank officials have committed to investigating these matters, acknowledging the potential risks and the need for cautious management of foreign exchange.

In conclusion, the Committee's dissatisfaction signals a call to action for the Ministry of Finance, the Inland Revenue Department, and the Consumer Affairs Authority. It also highlights the delicate balance required in managing foreign exchange and the implications of unofficial avenues like cryptocurrencies.