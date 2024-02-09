Sri Lankan Army Summoned Over Concealed LTTE Surrender Information

In an unprecedented move, the Appeal Court of Sri Lanka has summoned the Sri Lankan army to appear on March 28th, following a Right to Information (RTI) case filed by former journalist Nirosh Kumar. The case revolves around the concealment of information on LTTE cadres who surrendered during the war's final phase.

Advertisment

The Quest for Answers

Nirosh Kumar's pursuit of truth began with a seemingly straightforward RTI request seeking detailed information on the number, names, gender, and fate of the surrendered LTTE cadres. However, the army's response fell short, providing only partial answers and leaving the former journalist dissatisfied.

Undeterred, Kumar turned to the RTI Commission, which took two years to address the case. Allegations suggest that the delay was due to fears related to the then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's power. Despite the army's claims that surrenders were made to the government and not the military, the Commission dismissed their argument.

Advertisment

Evidence Mounts

The case, bolstered by legal experts, includes evidence from the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission report and other sources, confirming the army's possession of surrender records. Kumar's application was ultimately rejected by the RTI Commission, leading to the current appeal.

"The Commission failed to take into account the evidence we presented," says Kumar, reflecting on the journey so far. "But we remain hopeful that the Appeal Court will uphold the right to information and bring justice to the families of those who disappeared."

Advertisment

A Familiar Struggle

The case highlights the ongoing struggle of Tamil families for information on their disappeared relatives post-war. The summoning of the army by the Appeal Court has rekindled hopes for many who have been seeking answers for over a decade.

"We have been living in limbo, not knowing if our loved ones are dead or alive," says one family member, echoing the sentiments of thousands of others in a similar situation. "This case is not just about the right to information; it's about our right to know, to grieve, and to find closure."

As the anticipation builds for the army's appearance in court, the families of the disappeared, along with Kumar, await a decision that could potentially shed light on the fate of their loved ones and provide a semblance of justice in a conflict marred by disappearances and unanswered questions.