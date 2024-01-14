Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil

In a move that has sparked domestic debate, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced plans for Sri Lanka to join the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea.

This decision comes at a time when the nation is grappling with its recent declaration of bankruptcy and the high costs associated with such a military deployment.

The Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, backed by Iran, have been launching attacks on international shipping routes, significantly disrupting global trade.

A notable incident was the attack on the British warship HMS Diamond, which prompted the UK’s Defence Secretary to call for action against these insurgent activities.

President Wickremesinghe argues that the ripple effects of these disruptions could lead to increased costs for essential goods in Sri Lanka, thus justifying the decision to join OPG.