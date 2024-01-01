Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring

With the aim to restructure its $46 billion external debt and revive its economy from the worst crisis to date, Sri Lanka has implemented a new tax reform. The reform includes a hike in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, mobile phones, computers and other consumer goods to 18 percent from the previous rate.

The Necessity of Tough Measures

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the reins from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after his resignation in July 2022, has been at the forefront of these changes. He emphasized the need for economic stability and acknowledged the tough road ahead. The measures are aimed to boost revenue, a necessary step in negotiating a foreign debt restructuring deal.

IMF Bailout and Its Terms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had provided a bailout to Sri Lanka, under certain conditions. One of these conditions required the nation to restructure its external debt by May 2023. The debt restructuring became inevitable after the government defaulted in 2022. The tax hikes and subsidy cuts are in line with the IMF’s conditions.

Negotiations in Progress

The government is currently in talks with bilateral lenders and sovereign bondholders to reschedule repayments. This is a pivotal aspect of the IMF bailout terms. The success of these negotiations will play a crucial role in how the Sri Lankan economy recovers from its current crisis.