en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring

With the aim to restructure its $46 billion external debt and revive its economy from the worst crisis to date, Sri Lanka has implemented a new tax reform. The reform includes a hike in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, mobile phones, computers and other consumer goods to 18 percent from the previous rate.

The Necessity of Tough Measures

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the reins from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after his resignation in July 2022, has been at the forefront of these changes. He emphasized the need for economic stability and acknowledged the tough road ahead. The measures are aimed to boost revenue, a necessary step in negotiating a foreign debt restructuring deal.

IMF Bailout and Its Terms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had provided a bailout to Sri Lanka, under certain conditions. One of these conditions required the nation to restructure its external debt by May 2023. The debt restructuring became inevitable after the government defaulted in 2022. The tax hikes and subsidy cuts are in line with the IMF’s conditions.

Negotiations in Progress

The government is currently in talks with bilateral lenders and sovereign bondholders to reschedule repayments. This is a pivotal aspect of the IMF bailout terms. The success of these negotiations will play a crucial role in how the Sri Lankan economy recovers from its current crisis.

0
Economy Politics Sri Lanka
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Africa at the Crossroads: Navigating the New Era of Global Engagement

By Shivani Chauhan

Egypt Nears Completion of Free Trade Agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

By Ebenezer Mensah

Audit Reveals £4.6 Billion in VAT Arrears Likely Irrecoverable: A Blow to Public Finance

By Nitish Verma

Indian Stock Market Hits Record Highs Welcoming 2024 Despite Muted Start

By Rafia Tasleem

BGMEA Director Outlines 2024 Outlook for Bangladesh's RMG Sector Amid ...
@Bangladesh · 22 mins
BGMEA Director Outlines 2024 Outlook for Bangladesh's RMG Sector Amid ...
heart comment 0
A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges
Belgium’s Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor’s Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch

By Mazhar Abbas

Belgium's Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor's Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch
VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023
Oman’s 2024 Budget: A Strategic Financial Blueprint Amid Oil Market Fluctuations

By BNN Correspondents

Oman's 2024 Budget: A Strategic Financial Blueprint Amid Oil Market Fluctuations
Latest Headlines
World News
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
58 seconds
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
4 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
9 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
11 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
11 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
12 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
13 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
15 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
15 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
36 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
40 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
58 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app