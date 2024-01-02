Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality

As Sri Lanka ushers in 2024, it grapples with an economic restructuring that sees the introduction of an 18% Value Added Tax affecting most goods and services. A move regarded by government and business leaders as unavoidable to maintain IMF support, it risks intensifying the financial struggles of many citizens, particularly those from the working class and property-less demographics.

A Disproportionate Burden

The burden of these economic adjustments is borne disproportionately. A UNDP report underscores the stark wealth disparity in the country, with the top 1% owning 31% of the nation’s wealth, while 33.4% of the population is vulnerable due to debt. Households are resorting to coping strategies such as dietary changes and property sales to manage their expenses.

Political Landscape and Power Structures

The memory of the Aragalaya protest movement, which sought to replace corrupt government officials, is still fresh in citizens’ minds. Yet, the entrenched power structures and misuse of laws persist. President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s announcement of the upcoming elections offers a glimmer of hope for change, but uncertainties about constitutional changes and the possibility of postponing elections loom large.

Efforts Towards Peace and Inclusive Growth

In contrast, efforts towards national reconciliation, such as the Himalaya Declaration and inter-ethnic dialogues, present a hopeful path towards peace. Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga’s call for justice and inclusive growth resonates with the public’s desire for equality and respect across ethnic divides.

The year 2024 stands as a decisive moment for Sri Lanka to redefine its future and pursue a peaceful, inclusive society. Amidst the economic turmoil and political uncertainties, the nation’s resilience and determination to establish an equitable society will be its guiding light.