Politics

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Sri Lanka Boosts Public Sector Wages in 2024 Budget

In a decisive move, the Sri Lankan government has announced a significant wage increase for its public sector employees as part of the 2024 Budget proposal. The State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, championed the announcement, revealing that the Treasury has earmarked funds to facilitate a Rs. 5,000 increment in the wages of state employees, effective from January.

A Broader Scheme for State Employees

The wage increase is a segment of a more extensive plan to augment the cost of living allowance for state employees by a total of Rs. 10,000. This substantial boost will elevate the allowance from the current Rs. 7,800 to Rs. 17,800. The first installment of the wage hike is due this month, with a second installment of an additional Rs. 5,000 slated for April 2024.

Origins of the Allowance Increase

The decision to increase the allowance has roots in a declaration made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe during the 2024 Budget speech on November 13, 2023. Before this increase, the Sri Lankan Treasury was expending approximately Rs. 95 billion on state employees’ wages.

Fiscal Implications of the Wage Increase

The incremental wage increases carry a considerable financial obligation. The first Rs. 5,000 increase will require an additional Rs. 7 billion, culminating in a total increase of Rs. 14 billion with the full Rs. 10,000 increase. State Minister Siyambalapitiya underlined that these funds will be procured through the reduction and control of other government expenses, as the government has renounced the practice of printing money and borrowing for such purposes.

In the backdrop of national strikes and demands for fair wages, this move is seen as a significant step towards addressing the grievances of public sector workers. The implications of this decision are expected to reverberate far beyond the confines of Sri Lanka’s fiscal policy, potentially setting a precedent for other nations grappling with similar challenges.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

