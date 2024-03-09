Squatters Take Over Malawi High Commission Houses in Pretoria, Costing Thousands in Diplomat Allowances

Squatters have taken residence in abandoned houses meant for Malawi High Commission staff in Pretoria, South Africa, escalating concerns over the misuse of government funds and the neglect of property. The situation, brought to light by a source from the mission, reveals a complex issue involving dilapidated housing, financial mismanagement, and the potential for government action.

Abandoned and Invaded

Following the diplomats' departure from the institutional houses, claiming they were in a poor state, seven properties have been overrun by illegal occupants. These houses, located in prestigious areas of Pretoria, have not seen the necessary refurbishments promised by the High Commission. Instead, they have deteriorated further, becoming hotbeds for squatting. This has not only led to the loss of valuable property but has also burdened the government with hefty housing allowances for diplomats now residing in rented accommodations.

Financial Implications and Government Response

The financial burden on the Malawi government is significant, with diplomats in South Africa receiving monthly housing allowances ranging from $1,500 to $2,500. This expenditure comes at a time when the properties, including the deputy high commissioner's residence, now house numerous illegal tenants, exacerbating the cost implications for the Malawi government. Despite attempts to contact High Commissioner Stella Ndau and other government officials for comments, responses have been scarce. An audit is reportedly underway to assess the situation and guide the Attorney General's office in addressing the matter.

Call for Action

Experts and former diplomats have criticized the neglect and mismanagement, calling it a betrayal of national interests and a clear violation of public finance management principles. The consensus among critics is that immediate renovation and occupation of the government houses are necessary to prevent further financial loss and to uphold accountability. This incident has sparked a broader discussion on the need for more diligent oversight and management of foreign mission properties to prevent similar issues in the future.