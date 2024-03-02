Squad Members AOC, Bowman Tout Infrastructure Wins Despite Voting 'No'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Westchester) are facing scrutiny for taking credit for infrastructure improvements in their districts despite their oppositional votes against the very bill that facilitated these upgrades. The controversy comes as both prepare for upcoming Democratic primaries and general election campaigns, with critics accusing them of disingenuous virtue-signaling to their constituents.

Controversial Votes Cast Shadow

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman have been vocal about their contributions to securing significant federal funding for local infrastructure projects. Ocasio-Cortez boasted about bringing $1.87 billion in federal funding for critical projects in her district, while Bowman claimed to have delivered a staggering $1 billion in funds. However, their voting records tell a different story, as both voted against the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill that allocated these funds, citing concerns that it did not go far enough in addressing broader social and environmental issues.

Political Fallout and Criticism

Their opposition and subsequent attempts to claim credit have not gone unnoticed. Critics, including fellow Democrats, have lambasted the move as hypocritical, arguing that it undermines the collective effort that went into passing the bill. A Democratic member of Congress criticized their actions as "outrageous," while veteran New York Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf dismissed them as "blabbers" trying to "con the people." The controversy highlights the complex dynamics within the Democratic Party and raises questions about the sincerity of political messaging.

Implications for Upcoming Elections

As AOC and Bowman gear up for their respective campaigns, the backlash over their stance on the infrastructure bill poses a potential challenge. Their ability to navigate this controversy and maintain voter trust could be pivotal in their efforts to secure reelection. The incident underscores the importance of consistency between a politician's voting record and public statements, especially in an era where constituents are increasingly informed and critical of their representatives' actions.