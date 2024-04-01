SP's 2024 Strategy Shift: Loses OBC Allies, Partners with Congress in UP

In a notable pivot ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has seen a significant reshuffling of its political alliances in Uttar Pradesh. After losing the support of key OBC-oriented parties that were instrumental in bolstering its performance in the 2022 Assembly polls, the SP has now solidified an alliance with the Congress, marking a strategic shift in its approach to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Unraveling the Alliance Web

During the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP had formed a 'rainbow coalition' with several regional entities like the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and others, aiming to consolidate the OBC vote bank. Despite these efforts, the BJP emerged victorious, prompting a reevaluation of alliances by the SP. The departure of the RLD and SBSP to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) significantly weakened the SP's coalition, leading to its current alliance with only the Congress, with which it had a tumultuous partnership in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Implications of the Shifting Alliances

The disintegration of the SP's alliance with OBC-focused parties and the formation of a new front with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections highlight a strategic pivot aimed at challenging the BJP's dominance in Uttar Pradesh. The SP's spokesperson has downplayed the impact of losing these allies, asserting that their departure will not significantly affect the party's prospects. However, the breakaway of these parties, some of which are forming new coalitions that could further fragment the opposition vote, raises questions about the SP's ability to consolidate anti-BJP sentiments effectively.

The Road Ahead for SP and Congress

The alliance between the SP and Congress is set to contest a total of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the SP taking the lead on 63 and the Congress on 17. This partnership represents a critical test of both parties' ability to unite diverse voter segments against the BJP. While the SP aims to leverage its traditional support base along with the Congress's pan-India appeal, the effectiveness of this strategy remains to be seen, particularly in light of emerging alliances among other regional parties and the evolving political landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the SP's decision to partner with the Congress, while losing ground with key OBC parties, signifies a gamble in a highly competitive political arena. This strategic shift underscores the fluid nature of political alliances in Indian politics and the continuous quest for formulas that can challenge the incumbency. Whether this new alliance will reinvigorate the SP's prospects or further splinter the opposition vote is a question that will be answered in the coming months.